* Hang Seng down 0.3 pct, CSI300 up 1.5 pct
* Financials deepened losses after Europe opens lower
* Consumer plays up after Beijing moves to boost sales
* Tencent boosts HSI after positive earnings surprise
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, May 17 Hong Kong shares suffered a
second-straight loss on Thursday, reversing midday gains as
losses in the financial sector deepened in the afternoon after
European markets opened lower.
Investors were wary of chasing gains in the outperformers
after some were caught out by Tuesday's short-covering rally and
suffered as the Hang Seng Index produced its worst loss
in six months on Wednesday.
But mainland Chinese markets were stronger, led by
consumer-related names after Beijing unveiled subsidies for
energy-saving home appliances as a part of steps to boost
domestic consumption in the world's second-largest economy.
The CSI300 Index gained 1.5 percent, while the
Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.4 percent, their best daily
gains since May 2. The China Enterprises Index of the
top Chinese listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.4 percent.
Turnover in the mainland on Thursday was slightly higher
than Wednesday's, but was some way below average. In Hong Kong,
bourse turnover fell more than 10 percent from Wednesday's
levels.
The Hang Seng Index ended at 19,200.9, slipping
further from its 200-day moving average, now near 19,816,
suggesting further weakness in the near term.
"People are still rather cautious after the last two days,
although there was some buying on the dip after yesterday's
steep fall," said Jackson Wong, Tanrich Securities'
vice-president for equity sales.
On Thursday, HSBC Holdings lost 1 percent and was
the Hang Seng benchmark's top drag with investors unconvinced by
the Europe's largest bank's assertion that it is on track to
meet its return-on-equity and other financial goals.
AIA Group Ltd was also weak, slipping 1.1 percent
after bailed-out insurer American International Group Inc
said it will sell its shares in the Asian insurer after
a lock-up period expires in early September.
Weakness in financials outweighed strength in Tencent
Holdings, which rose 2.5 percent after posting a
forecast-beating 2.8 percent rise in quarterly profit late on
Wednesday.
Tencent had slumped 4.5 percent on Wednesday ahead of the
earnings announcement after sector peer Sina Corp,
which posted underwhelming quarterly earnings late on Tuesday,
warned of further losses this year.
Thursday's gain helped cut Tencent's loss this month to 7.8
percent. For this year, it is up 44 percent and trading at 23.3
times forward 12-month earnings, a 16 percent discount to its
historical median, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
CHINA CONSUMPTION STORY
Chinese home appliance manufacturers and automakers were
broadly stronger after Beijing announced 26.5 billion yuan ($4.2
billion) in subsidies for energy-saving home appliances to lift
domestic consumption.
In the same announcement late on Wednesday, the cabinet also
said it would spend 6 billion yuan to encourage purchases of
fuel-efficient small cars.
The announcement bolstered expectations of further policy
moves, particularly after data last week suggested the Chinese
economy slowed more than expected in April, leading to calls for
more aggressive action.
GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd rose 2.4
percent and Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd gained 5.9
percent in strong volume. Before Thursday, GOME was down 32
percent this year, while Haier had jumped 28.9 percent.
But underscoring divergent trends within China's consumer
sector, retailers were mixed.
Golden Eagle Retail Group Ltd slipped 2.2 percent
after UBS analysts initiated coverage with a "sell" rating,
citing the company's overexpansion as the main factor behind its
slowing sales growth.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)