(Updates to close)

* HSI sheds 1.3 pct, CSI300 slips 0.4 pct

* PetroChina set for worst mth in HK since Jan. 2009

* China equities at "exciting entry point": Morgan Stanley

By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, May 23 Hong Kong shares slumped to their lowest close since Jan. 6 on Wednesday, tracking broad weakness in Asian markets with investors spooked by renewed fears of a Greek exit from the euro zone.

Following Tuesday's tepid rally, shares slid right from the start. The Hang Seng Index, which fell 1.3 percent to 18,786.2, is now up just 1.9 percent this year. In May, it has tumbled 10.9 percent.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index and the large cap-focused CSI300 each lost 0.4 percent. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong slipped 1.3 percent.

"I'm not panicking... (but) I won't be betting on a change in the direction of the market in the near term," said Hong Hao, chief strategist at Bank of Communications International.

Europe's largest bank, HSBC Holdings fell another 1.2 percent to close at its lowest since Jan. 19. The stock has dropped 11.3 percent during May and is on course for the worst month since November, when it plunged 18 percent.

Chinese growth proxies were also weak. The country's largest lender, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) shed 1.5 percent in Hong Kong and 1.2 percent in Shanghai.

PetroChina Co Ltd slipped 0.8 percent in Hong Kong, finishing at the top of the day's range after nearing 2012 lows at HK$9.90, recorded last Friday.

PetroChina has now lost 13.8 percent in May, only performing worse on a monthly basis in January 2009, when it dived 14.3 percent. Its worst month ever was October 2008, with a 29 percent collapse.

CICC economists said in a weekly note that China's economic growth could fall to 6.4 percent in 2012, assuming a Greek euro exit would hurt global economic growth by half as much as the 2008-09 global financial crisis did.

"In this case, China would need to step up counter-cyclical fiscal policies to maintain its growth target of 7.5 percent," they said, adding that government investment would be the main way to stimulate the world's second-largest economy.

At a media event on Wednesday, Morgan Stanley strategists said signs of a bottom in China's economic slowdown could bring investors back into the market, with cheap historical valuations presenting an "exciting entry point."

TECH STOCKS WEAK

The Chinese technology sector also struggled after a weak second-quarter outlook from Dell Inc and a further tumble in Facebook Inc shares.

Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd lost 0.3 percent. It has shed more than 14 percent in May after jumping almost 13 percent in April.

Lenovo Group Ltd, the world's No.2 PC maker by sales, slipped 1.5 percent but recovered off of lows after posting results in line with expectations.

Corporate governance issues were a concern for a second-straight session.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co Ltd lost nearly a quarter of its value to hit a lifetime low after Chinese media reported that an asset recently acquired by the company was under investigation by securities regulators.

High-end fashion group Ports Design Ltd, which plunged 38 percent on Tuesday when it resumed trading after being suspended for nearly two months, rose 4.3 percent on Wednesday to HK$7.35. Its chairman had resigned after failing to disclose financial transactions.

UBS analysts retained their "buy" rating on Ports Design, but cut their target price from HK$17.40 to HK$14. A further re-rating would likely require a pick-up in same-store sales, they said in a note. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)