(Updates to midday)
* HSI up 0.4 pct, CSI300 jumps 1.1 pct
* China infrastructure an easy trade: strategist
* Shui On Land jumps after spinoff proposal
* Tingyi hit lowest in almost 8 mths after earnings
disappointment
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, May 29 Hong Kong shares rose for a
third straight session on Tuesday as investors piled deeper into
China's infrastructure sector, seen as a big gainer in Beijing's
push to avert a sharp slowdown in the world's second-largest
economy.
Mainland Chinese markets were stronger, outperforming most
Asian peers, led by the consumption sector after Chinese Premier
Wen Jiabao called for a faster opening of the country's service
sector.
The Hang Seng Index advanced 0.4 percent but further
gains were held back by weakness in HSBC Holdings Plc,
Europe's largest bank, over the euro zone's debt crisis, dealers
said.
Underlining those worries, turnover was limited, nearing the
year's midday lows.
The large-cap focused CSI300 Index rose 1.1
percent at midday to its highest in two weeks, while the
Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.9 percent.
The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong jumped 1.4 percent.
"I doubt anybody is expecting Europe to resolve anytime
soon, so China's ongoing stimulus efforts is becoming an easy
trade for investors," said Edward Huang, Haitong International
Securities' equity strategist.
On Tuesday, Chinese steelmakers were strong. Angang Steel
jumped 6.8 percent in strong volume in Hong Kong to
its highest in two weeks. It is still down 18 percent this year,
after slumping 53 percent in 2011 and 30 percent slide in 2010.
In the mainland, a gauge of consumer discretionary sector
stocks rose 1.4 percent, with automakers and
glassmakers seeing the stronger percentage gains. Brokerages
were also strong.
Beijing's push to accelerate approvals of infrastructure
investments is starting to improve loan demand, a key barometer
of China's economic health, the official Shanghai Securities
News reported on Tuesday.
China Construction Bank (CCB) was the top boost on
the Hang Seng benchmark, up 1 percent.
Shui On Land jumped 7.7 percent after the company
said it has submitted a spin-off proposal to the Hong Kong stock
exchange for a separate listing of its premier commercial
property unit China Xintiandi Co Ltd.
China-focused noodle and beverage maker Tingyi (Cayman
Islands) Holdings Corp fell 6.4 percent after posting
underwhelming quarterly earnings late on Tuesday.
Despite reporting a 61.2 percent rise in net profits in the
first quarter, investors focused on its instant noodles and
beverage sales, which according to Goldman Sachs analysts, were
weaker than expected.
Losses on Thursday brought Tingyi near its Oct. 4 low, at
HK$17.84. It is currently down 24 percent for the year and
trading at HK$17.96.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)