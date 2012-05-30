(Updates to close)
* HSI down 1.9 pct, CSI300 slips 0.3 pct
* Xinhua report seen tempering Beijing stimulus expectations
* HSI rolls back week's gains, dips below chart level in
higher turnover
* China railway sector, growth-sensitive sectors hit
* AgBank dives on reports of VP probe for financial crimes
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, May 30 Hong Kong shares snapped a
three-day winning streak on Wednesday after media reports
dampened expectations that Beijing is considering another
massive stimulus program, dragging down Chinese railway, bank
and energy stocks.
A recent slew of sector-specific incentives intended to
stimulate demand had spurred hopes of stronger stimulus
measures, but an article on the website of the official Xinhua
news agency put paid to some of those hopes on Wednesday.
The report, posted after markets closed on Tuesday, said
Beijing has no plan to repeat the powerful stimulus used to
combat the global credit crisis in 2008, which amounted to some
4 trillion yuan ($630 billion).
Mainland Chinese markets were also weaker, but losses were
comparatively more muted. The large cap-focused CSI300 Index
slipped 0.3 percent from three-week highs. The
Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.2 percent as bourse
volume declined from Tuesday's highs.
The Hang Seng Index lost 1.9 percent, giving up this
week's gains. The benchmark was also dragged back below the 50
percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from October 2011 lows
to February 2012 highs, at about 18,966 points.
The benchmark first slipped below this level on May 18 and
has struggled to break above it for longer than a day, bound by
a 500-point range. In a further bearish sign, losses came in
bourse turnover totalling more than its 20-day average for the
first time since May 18.
"I don't think we need to be so cynical. Beijing will
definitely have to continue to make adjustments, but it won't
change its top line rhetoric," said Hong Hao, Bank of
Communications International's chief equity strategist.
China's leaders have repeatedly said they would use a period
of anticipated slower growth in 2012 to carry out structural
reforms, particularly to government-administered prices that
would otherwise stoke inflation risks.
In the short term, Hong said Chinese infrastructure and
growth-sensitive plays remain good trading opportunities, but
not "good investment options" for the longer term.
Worries over Europe's debt crisis also continued to hurt
sentiment, with Spain in focus on fears that efforts to
recapitalise its ailing banks will add to pressure on its
finances. HSBC Holdings Plc, the region's largest
bank, slumped 2.8 percent to its lowest since Jan. 16.
Shares of Chinese railway companies, which have surged since
Beijing recently announced measures intended to bolster the
debt-ridden and scandal-plagued sector, were among the top
percentage losers.
China Railway Construction shed 3.8
percent in Hong Kong and 1.9 percent in Shanghai. Before
Wednesday, China Rail Construction had jumped 13.4 percent in
Hong Kong in the last seven trading sessions.
It is still up 43 percent this year, after plunging 54
percent last year, 6 percent in 2010 and 14 percent in 2009.
Shares seen barometers of growth in China were broadly
weaker. PetroChina Co Ltd was among the top
drags on benchmark indices in both markets, losing 2 percent in
Hong Kong and 0.3 percent in Shanghai.
Chinese banks also suffered, but Agricultural Bank of China
(AgBank) was further hurt by a Caixin report that its
vice-president is under investigation for alleged financial
crimes.
AgBank dived 4 percent in more than double its 30-day
average volume in Hong Kong. It is currently down 6.6 percent in
2012.
VOLATILITY DRIVING INVESTORS TO DRINKS
But most Chinese developers eked gains, outperforming the
market on expectation that Beijing's targeted easing could mean
an adjustment of home purchasing curbs. In a report dated May
29, JP Morgan said it is "time for re-entry" into the sector.
In Hong Kong , Longfor Properties rose 1.8 percent,
while China Resources Land gained 1.1 percent.
Shenzhen-listed China Vanke closed up 0.4 percent.
Also bucking broader market weakness on Wednesday, Kweichow
Moutai jumped 1.4 percent after local media reported
that the company expects its revenue to grow 51 percent this
year.
Shares of Kweichow Moutai, which produces a premium Chinese
liquor popular with the wealthy in the mainland and seen as a
status symbol, are up more than 18 percent in 2012.
This compares with the 13 percent gain on the CSI300 and the
8 percent gain on the Shanghai Composite. While these benchmarks
slumped more than 30 percent in 2011 and 2010, Kweichow Moutai
has jumped 25 percent.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Ramya
Venugopal)