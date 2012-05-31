(Updates to close)
* HSI down 0.3 pct, dives 11.7 pct in May
* CSI300 slips 0.2 pct, but up 0.2 pct in May
* A-share outperformance to extend further: Julius Baer
* Chinese banks account for quarter of total HK bourse
turnover
* Macau gaming hurt by AgBank VP arrest for alleged
financial crimes
By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, May 31 Hong Kong shares ended their
worst May in 14 years with a whimper on Thursday, as an
escalating euro zone crisis and fears about China's economy
threatens to wipe out the Hang Seng Index's gains for the year.
The Hang Seng Index slumped 11.7 percent in May,
underperforming mainland Chinese markets for a second-straight
month. The large cap-focused CSI300 Index rose 0.2
percent this month, while the Shanghai Composite Index
slipped 1 percent.
"Markets are not yet in panic mode but sentiment is weak. I
am seeing reduced interest in the equity markets from clients,"
said Alan Lam, Julius Baer's Greater China equity analyst.
"I expect the A-share outperformance to continue. Any
monetary easing move by Beijing would be felt more keenly in the
mainland Chinese markets," Lam added.
On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index briefly dipped into
negative territory for the year before paring losses on the day
to end down 0.3 percent. It is now up 1.1 percent in 2012.
Its May losses were its worst for that month since 1998 and
worst monthly performance since last September, when it dived 14
percent on both occasions.
The Hang Seng's losses on Thursday were limited by some
Chinese financial stocks that reversed losses, spurred by a
higher opening in European markets. The China Enterprises Index
of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 0.1
percent.
China Construction Bank (CCB) reversed direction
to end up 2.5 percent, mainly on demand by index funds as they
rebalanced their portfolios ahead of a series of changes to MSCI
China components effective on Friday.
Trading in Chinese banks accounted for about a quarter of
the day's turnover on the Hong Kong exchange, helped by a $400
million block deal for the shares of Industrial and Commercial
Bank of China (ICBC) at about HK$4.50 each
ICBC rose 1.5 percent to HK$4.72 in Hong Kong on Thursday.
Exporters were among the hardest hit. Li & Fung,
the exporter whose global distribution and trading centres make
it a barometer of consumer sentiment, slumped 5.9 percent and
was the biggest drag on the Hang Seng Index.
CHINA RAILWAY, MACAU GAMING WEAK
Chinese railway stocks were mostly weaker after
outperforming last week on a series of policy pledges to support
the sector until a Xinhua news report late on Tuesday moderated
expectations of a large China stimulus.
China Railway Construction shed 1.8
percent in Hong Kong and 2 percent in Shanghai. It is now down
4 percent in Hong Kong this week after jumping 13 percent last
week.
The Macau gaming sector was hurt by news that a
vice-president at Agricultural Bank of China
is under investigation by the Chinese
Communist Party for his alleged involvement in gambling-related
financial crimes.
Traders said the sector was also hurt by chatter of a slower
junket demand from the mainland as a result. Galaxy
Entertainment slumped 4.3 percent, while Wynn Macau
shed 3.8 percent.
In a measure of dire market sentiment, London luxury
jeweller Graff Diamonds has pulled its planned $1 billion Hong
Kong initial public offering, the third major IPO to be called
off in Hong Kong this week, as tumbling stock markets threaten
to claim yet more casualties in the region.
Julius Baer's Lam said the window for fund raising could
still reopen later in the year, if markets are buoyed by an
expected easing of China's monetary policy.
Several other IPOs, some of them in the same luxury sector
as Graff Diamonds, were cancelled last year but managed to
relaunch towards the end of last year or earlier this year.
But even so, they have underperformed the broader Hong Kong
market. Chow Tai Fook, which made its listing debut in
the territory in mid-December, is now down more than 35 percent
this year after diving 5.5 percent on Thursday.
(Editing by Ramya Venugopal)