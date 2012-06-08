(Updates to close)
* HSI down 0.9 pct, slips 0.3 pct this week
* CSI300 declines 0.7 pct, slumps 4.1 pct this week
* Chinese banks dive on expected NIM pressure after easing
moves
* Resources strong, but Anhui Conch Cement slammed after
profit warning
By Vikram Subhedar and Clement Tan
HONG KONG, June 8 Hong Kong shares declined on
Friday, dragged by Chinese banks on fears that China's surprise
interest rate cut late on Thursday could hurt their
profitability, dragging the benchmark index down for a fifth
straight week.
The timing of Beijing's announcement, after markets in Asia
closed on Thursday and ahead of scheduled May data releases over
this weekend, triggered some concern that the economic numbers
may be worse than expected.
Mainland Chinese markets closed out their worst weekly
performance since mid-December with a fourth-straight daily
loss, with the large cap-focused CSI300 Index slipping
0.7 percent on the day. It dived 4.1 percent this week.
The Hang Seng Index fell 0.9 percent on Friday. This
week, it slipped 0.3 percent, while the China Enterprises Index
of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 2.8
percent after a 1.3 percent loss on Friday.
In what was its first rate cut since 2008, the People's Bank
of China reduced benchmark lending and deposit rates by 25 basis
points and longer-dated time deposit rates by 30 to 40 basis
points in a unexpected announcement.
The cut could pressure net interest margins at lenders and
lead to a lowering of bank earnings forecasts, analysts said.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
slumped 4.9 percent in Hong Kong and 0.7 percent in
Shanghai.
"The government's main goal right now is clearly to maintain
some form of stability in the broader economy," said Zhong Hua,
a Shanghai-based equity strategist with Guotai Junan Securities.
"But the lowering of the lending rate floor and the lifting
of the deposit rate ceiling is going to hurt the margins of the
Chinese banks, which is why the sector is weak today," he added.
On Friday, China's top five banks broke ranks with monetary
policy on Friday, deciding not to pass on a cut in the official
deposit rate and instead taking advantage of relaxed
interest-rate controls to keep savings rates unchanged.
Credit Suisse analysts said banks may find it difficult to
cut deposit rates, given that deposit growth is lagging loan
growth as wealth management products cannibalise deposits.
They estimates bank margins will be hit by 7 to 8 basis
points, with joint stock banks affected more.
Shares of smaller banks such as China Merchants
and Minsheng Bank fell more than larger peers in
Shanghai, as they have less flexibility on deposit pricing.
Guosen Securities said in a note on Friday that market
performance in the longer term will largely depend on the Europe
debt crisis clearing up and data for June suggesting lower
financing costs have reversed sagging loan growth in China.
CHINA CYCLICALS STRONG, BUT SLOWDOWN FEARS LINGER
The overwhelming weakness among the Chinese banking sector
outweighed strength in other sectors sensitive to growth in the
world's second-largest economy that have bore the brunt of the
May sell-off.
The country's largest coal producer, China Shenhua Energy Co
Ltd rose 2 percent from a near three-year
low in Hong Kong and gained 0.2 percent in Shanghai.
The Chinese property sector were mostly stronger in Hong
Kong. Evergrande jumped 7.2 percent in almost twice
its 30-day average volume, while Agile Property gained
over 4 percent.
Analysts at HSBC said in a note that sectors such as
property, utilities and materials generally outperformed in 30
to 60 days following the rate cut cycle in 2008, as they
benefited from lower interest costs.
But in a sign that the real economy was still feeling the
strains, top cement producer Anhui Conch
warned that its first-half net profit would fall more than 50
percent year-on-year due to weak demand and falling product
prices.
Anhui shares slumped 3.8 percent in Hong Kong and 2.8
percent in Shanghai.
(Editing by Ramya Venugopal)