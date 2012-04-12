HONG KONG, April 12 Hong Kong shares were set to open slightly higher on Thursday as financials recovered but investors remained cautious following profit warnings from shippers and more potential secondary share placements that could sap demand for equities.

The Hang Seng index was set to open up 0.2 percent at 20,179.72. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated to open little changed.

(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Paul Tait)