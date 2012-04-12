UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 13
Feb 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 17 points higher at 7,275 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.15 percent ahead of the cash market open.
HONG KONG, April 12 Hong Kong shares were set to open slightly higher on Thursday as financials recovered but investors remained cautious following profit warnings from shippers and more potential secondary share placements that could sap demand for equities.
The Hang Seng index was set to open up 0.2 percent at 20,179.72. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated to open little changed.
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Paul Tait)
Feb 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 17 points higher at 7,275 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.15 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TOKYO, Feb 13 Asian stocks rallied to 1-1/2-year highs on Monday, helped by renewed hopes over U.S. President Donald Trump's tax reform plans, generally upbeat global economic data and a rebound in some commodities.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 13 South Africa's automotive sector capital expenditure is projected to rise to 8.2 billion rand ($615 million) this year from 6.4 billion rand in 2016, the auto industry body said in a document seen by Reuters.