HONG KONG, July 31 Hong Kong shares rose for a fourth day on Tuesday, taking gains to 1.8 percent for the month, as heavyweights such as HSBC advanced ahead of central bank meetings which market players hope will yield further stimulus measures.

The Hang Seng index rose nearly 1.1 percent or 211.4 points to 19,796.8, and closed above its 200-day moving average which has provided stiff resistance over the past two months.

The July gains added to last month's 4.4 percent rise as it claws back losses suffered in May, when it slumped over 11 percent on fears about the euro zone's debt crisis and slowing growth in China.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite fell 0.3 percent to 2,103.6, while the large-cap focused CSI300 fell 0.1 percent. Both indexes fell more than 5 percent this month.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Shares of Chinese steel producers climbed for a second day on hopes of more government support for the beleaguered sector. Angang Steel shares rose 5.3 percent, while smaller rival Maanshan Iron advanced 4.2 percent on healthy volumes.

* Railway stocks bounced in Shanghai following a plan to boost private sector investments, with China Railway Construction up 2.9 percent and China Railway up nearly 3 percent.

