UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG, Sept 26 Hong Kong shares were set to open a percent lower on Wednesday as weak overseas markets and festering eurozone concerns dented investors' enthusiasm for chasing this month's rally.
The Hang Seng index was seen opening down 1.03 percent at 20,485.99. The China Enteprises index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated to open down 1.1 percent.
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Eric Meijer)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts