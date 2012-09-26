HONG KONG, Sept 26 Hong Kong shares were set to open a percent lower on Wednesday as weak overseas markets and festering eurozone concerns dented investors' enthusiasm for chasing this month's rally.

The Hang Seng index was seen opening down 1.03 percent at 20,485.99. The China Enteprises index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated to open down 1.1 percent.

(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Eric Meijer)