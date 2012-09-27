HONG KONG, Sept 27 Hong Kong shares were set to fall slightly at Thursday's open after stocks on Wall Street fell for a fifth straight day and concerns over the eurozone weighed on index heavyweight HSBC Holdings.

The Hang Seng index was set to open down 0.2 percent at 20487.36. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms was also indicated to open 0.2 percent lower. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Eric Meijer)