UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG, Sept 27 Hong Kong shares were set to fall slightly at Thursday's open after stocks on Wall Street fell for a fifth straight day and concerns over the eurozone weighed on index heavyweight HSBC Holdings.
The Hang Seng index was set to open down 0.2 percent at 20487.36. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms was also indicated to open 0.2 percent lower. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Eric Meijer)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts