Sept 27 China's Shanghai Composite surged as much as 3 percent in the afternoon session on Thursday with traders attributing the rise to speculation that authorities might take steps to prop up the mainland's beleaguered stock markets.

The Shanghai Composite rose sharply, bouncing off its lowest levels since February 2009, with large-cap banking and energy shares leading the gains.

The CSI300 index of top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings was up 3.5 percent.

