HONG KONG, Sept 28 Hong Kong shares rose on Friday to close out the third quarter with a gain of 7.2 percent as hopes that Chinese authorities will take steps to boost the slowing economy as well as easing by global central banks fueled a rebound in stock markets.

The Hang Seng index ended the day up 0.4 percent at 20,840.4. The China Enterprises index rose 0.6 percent on the day and is up 2.7 percent for the quarter.

On the mainland, the CSI300 index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings as well as the Shanghai Composite rose more than 1 percent on the day but still ended lower for the second-straight quarter.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Chinese sportswear brands were particularly strong after UBS brokerage said in a report that the sector would be among the first to emerge from the current slowdown.

Shares of Anta Sports Products Ltd, the biggest player in the sector by market value, rose as much as 11.6 percent to their highest intraday level in more than three months. Anta shares closed up 9.6 percent. Smaller rival Li Ning Co Ltd shares rose 6.7 percent.

* Telecommunication equipment maker ZTE Corp shares rose 6.3 percent to their highest level in more than two months in Hong Kong on China smartphone demand. The company's Shenzhen listing was up 5.5 percent.