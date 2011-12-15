Dec 15 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx), among the world's largest exchange operators, said it intended to expand futures trading offerings and hours in 2012, allowing investors to adjust positions outside regular trading hours.

From the second half of 2012, after hours trading in gold, Hang Seng Index (HSI) and China Enterprises Index futures will be conducted from 4.45pm to 11.15pm, Hong Kong time, HKEx said in a statement late on Thursday.

Index futures currently trades between 9.15am and 4.15pm.

HKEx announced these plans after consulting with market players. They are subject to approval by the Securities and Futures Commission. Further implementation plans and schedules will be announced later, it said.

HKEx said the move is intended to give investors a platform to react to market news and events in the European and U.S. time zones, while hoping to attract more foreign interest in the Hong Kong derivatives market.

"With Hong Kong becoming a Renminbi (RMB) offshore centre, after-hours trading will enable HKEx to serve international trading interest relating to RMB products in the future," it added in a report.

In a separate statement, HKEx announced it will introduce trading in HSI Volatility Index futures on Feb. 20 but only during regular market hours.

HKEx said it has no plans at this time to introduce after hours trading in the cash market. (Reporting by Clement Tan in Hong Kong; Editing by XXX)