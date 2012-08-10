HONG KONG Aug 10 Citic Securities is set to replace shipper China Cosco Holdings on Hong Kong's China Enterprises Index from Sept. 10, the index manager said in a statement after markets closed on Friday.

Citic Securities, China's largest listed brokerage, will become the first broker among the 40 component stocks on the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong, also known as the H-share index. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)