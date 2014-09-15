HONG KONG, Sept 16 The Hong Kong Exchange is expected to delay trading on both the securities and derivatives markets on Tuesday after the No. 8 storm signal was issued due to Typhoon Kalmaegi. There will be no morning trading if the typhoon signal remains at 8 or higher as of 9 a.m. Hong Kong time (0100 GMT), with trading suspended for the whole day if storm signal 8 is still up at noon local time. The Observatory raised the storm signal to No. 8 late on Monday and said it expected it to stay in force "for some time" this morning as Kalmaegi moves away from the city. (Reporting by Grace Li, editing by G Crosse)