(Adds markets to resume) HONG KONG, Sept 16 The Hong Kong Exchange will resume trading at 1 p.m. (0500 GMT) on Tuesday after the No.8 storm signal was lowered as Typhoon Kalmaegi swept passed the island, delaying trading on the securities and derivatives markets in the morning. According to exchange arrangements, there will be no morning trading if the typhoon signal remains at 8 or higher as of 9 a.m. Hong Kong time (0100 GMT), with trading suspended for the whole day if storm signal 8 is still up at noon local time. The Hong Kong Observatory raised the storm signal to No. 8 late on Monday and lowered it to strong wind signal No. 3 mid morning on Tuesday. (Reporting by Grace Li,; Editing By Eric Meijer & Shri Navaratnam)