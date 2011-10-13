SHANGHAI, Oct 13 Hong Kong shares could track higher at Thursday's open, as investors trickle back into the market on hopes the Chinese government will take more steps to boost the financial and property sectors.

Europe's progress towards bolstering its financial rescue fund could further reassure investors.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 1 percent at 18,329.5 points on Wednesday, driven primarily by strength in Chinese financials, although turnover eased slightly from Tuesday.

Five days of gains for the Hang Seng has seen it bounce 12.8 percent from a 2-1/2 year low last week.

On Wednesday, the Shanghai Composite Index's best day in a year helped pare early losses on the Hang Seng.

With its 3 percent gains entirely enveloping Tuesday's uptick on the charts in a down trend and in strong volume, there are strong suggestions that bearishness could be bottoming out on the Shanghai benchmark, which could further support the Hong Kong market.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was trading up 1.2 percent at 8,845.6 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading up 1.5 percent at 1,835.8 points at 0048 GMT.

HOT STOCKS

* Asia's largest refiner, China Petrochemical Corp (Sinopec group), expects its overseas oil and gas production to maintain robust growth in the second half of this year and next year, an executive told Reuters on Wednesday. Sinopec Group is the parent of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) .

* Hong Kong's PCCW Ltd got the green light from shareholders on Wednesday for its plan to spin off and list its multi-billion dollar telecoms unit, paving the way for owner Richard Li to create the media empire he has long yearned for.

* Top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp expects its full-year profit growth to exceed 10 percent, a senior executive said.

* Lenovo Group Ltd overtook Dell to become the world's no. 2 pc maker for first time in Q3.

* Stock exchanges from six of the world's largest emerging markets, including Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd , will join forces to cross-list equity indexes derivatives, to target investor demand for fast-growing economies.

* Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd, the world's largest exchange operator by market value, does not expect its bottom line to be hit by a drop in its initial public offers pipeline, its chairman said on Wednesday.

* Europe-focused fashion retailer Esprit Holdings Ltd sought to clarify the number of its outlets in China, saying a report claiming it had exaggerated the figure was based on outdated information. Chief Financial Officer Chew Fook Aun said the company was not in discussions to introduce any financial and strategic partners.

* The chairman of Chinese auto dealer Pangda said he is "confident" that a planned investment in Saab will go through, clarifying earlier remarks he made suggesting that the deal was now void.

* Chinese property developer Poly (Hong Kong) Investments Ltd said its contracted sales rose 62 percent in the first nine months to 12.2 billion yuan ($1.91 billion) despite Beijing's tight credit policy to slow the country's rampant property market.

* Yuexiu Property Co Ltd said its contracted sales for September rose 78.3 percent year on year to 1.25 billion yuan and it is confident of achieving its full-year sales target of 9 billion yuan. For statement click here MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St extends gains on euro-fund optimism > Euro up on Europe hope; dollar at 1-mo high vs yen > Prices slide in risk-off market; auction weighs > Gold rises on Slovakia deal, European optimism > Brent rises a 6th session eyeing euro zone, Iran (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)