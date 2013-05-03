HONG KONG May 3 Hong Kong shares were poised to start higher on Friday, with gains on the Hang Seng Index buoyed by a 3.2 percent climb by Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.6 percent at 22,811.8. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.8 percent.