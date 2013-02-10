UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Feb 11 The Hong Kong stock market is shut from Monday to Wednesday for the Lunar New Year holiday and will resume trading on Thursday.
For the latest Hong Kong stock market report, please type in a news page.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts