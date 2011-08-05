HONG KONG Aug 5 Hong Kong shares suffered their worst one-day decline since the 2008 financial crisis on Friday, with more losses expected as investors cut positions in cyclicals in a global selloff sparked by fears of a worsening crisis in Europe and stalling growth across the West.

The Hang Seng Index slumped 4.29 percent to end at 20,946.14. The China Enterprises Index closed down 3.86 percent at 11,434.59.

The Shanghai Composite Index bounced off its lowest level in 10 months to finish down 2.15 percent at 2,626.42.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Turnover exceeded HK$100 billion for only the third time this year, hitting its highest in nine months as the benchmark index fell below consecutive chart supports, first at its 2011 low at around 21,508, then at its June 2010 high around 20,957. The next support for the index is seen at its August 2010 low near 20,370.

* Cyclicals were hit hard. The Hang Seng Composite Index for Materials was down 5.5 percent with Aluminium Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) , the third-biggest beta play among Hang Seng components, down more than 5 percent.

* Hutchison Whampoa Ltd lost 8.3 percent, erasing gains from the last three weeks in the run up to its first-half earnings results on Thursday that fell short of analysts forecasts as its 3G business, expected to be a key driver of growth going forward, struggled. Its decline was exacerbated by a swift unwinding in warrant positions held largely by retail investors in Hong Kong, who use these leveraged instruments to speculate on large cap names.

WEEK AHEAD:

* Later on Friday the U.S. government will release July payrolls report, a closely watched gauge of the U.S. economy.

* China is expected to announce July inflation data on Aug. 9, which could hover near a three-year high.

* Key first-half earnings expected include China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd on Tuesday, and Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd on Wednesday. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)