HONG KONG Aug 9 Hong Kong shares posted its sharpest one-day drop since the 2008 financial crisis on Tuesday, trimming early losses on short covering ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve's policy-setting committee meeting.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 5.66 percent at 19,330.7 points, while the China Enterprise Index closed down 6.19 percent at 10,426.07 points.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished essentially flat on the day, cutting early losses to edge down 0.03 percent to 2,526.07 points as A-share turnover exceeded its 20-day average for a second-straight day, totalling about 107 billion yuan.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* The afternoon rebound was driven by short covering ahead of the regularly-scheduled meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) later on Tuesday. Short selling surged to 10.5 percent of total turnover at midday, the first time it has exceeded 10 percent since mid-June this year, according to exchange data. Also supporting the market was talk of government funds buying stocks in South Korea, Taiwan and Australia.

* Despite consumer inflation in China quickening to a faster-than-expected 6.5 percent in July , China markets priced in expectations that weak economic conditions in the U.S. and Europe would prompt Chinese authorities to hold off on further interest rate rises. Investors bought into stocks, particularly property names, driving the afternoon bounce in the mainland-listed A-shares that supported the Hong Kong market. Some Chinese QDII fund managers seen buying into Hong Kong-listed Chinese names, also known as H-shares, said a hedge fund manager based in the territory.

* Mutual funds unwinding positions in cyclicals and growth-oriented issues fearing redemption pressures amid a global market sell-off had earlier pushed the benchmark down by almost 8 percent in early Tuesday trade, sinking the benchmark to its lowest in over two years and oversold levels on the charts last seen during the 1997 Asian financial crisis. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)