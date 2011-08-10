HONG KONG Aug 10 Hong Kong shares snapped a six-session losing streak on Wednesday on short covering as global markets recovered after the United States Federal Reserve pledged to maintain near-zero interest rates for at least two years.

The Hang Seng Index finished up 2.34 percent at 19,783.67 points, while the China Enterprise Index ended up 1.48 percent at 10,580.41 points.

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.91 percent to 2,549.18 points, led by property names as A-share turnover exceeded 100 billion yuan for the third-straight day.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Wednesday's bounce came in weaker turnover versus the plunge of the previous three sessions, suggesting investors remained cautious and were less keen to buy into the rally than they were selling on the dip. Turnover was further dampened on the day after the Hong Kong Exchange suspended trading in shares of eight companies in the afternoon session after a technical glitch prevented some investors from accessing announcements on the exchange's website. Among them, HSBC Holdings Plc , the single largest weight on the Hang Seng, which closed up nearly 4 percent at midday with volume exceeding its 30-day average. Other stocks suspended included the exchange operator itself Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing and Cathay Pacific .

* China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd was among the few stocks that moved on fundamentals. The mainland's largest property developer by market value gained 3.89 percent in volume more than twice its 30-day average after the company posted a forecast-thumping 35 percent rise in first-half net profit. Property developers listed in mainland markets also gained, with Shenzhen-listed China Vanke , the mainland's largest realtor by sales volume, up 1.7 percent and Poly Real Estate up 1.5 percent.

DAY AHEAD:

* Major first-half earnings expected on Thursday include ones for Alibaba.com Ltd , Li & Fung Ltd and MTR Corporation Ltd . (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)