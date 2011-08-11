HONG KONG Aug 11 Hong Kong shares fell on Thursday, dragged lower by HSBC and Chinese Internet giant Tencent Holdings which posted weak results, while relatively light turnover suggested investors were resisting buying into the weakness.

The Hang Seng Index finished down 1.0 percent at 19,595.1 points, while the China Enterprise Index edged down 0.7 percent at 10,502.7 points.

The Shanghai Composite Index outperformed Asian peers, gaining 1.3 percent to 2,581.5 points as A-share turnover declined for the third-straight day, but at 100 billion yuan, was still 5 percent above its 20-day average.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Tencent Holdings Ltd , China's largest Internet company, lost almost 5 percent after reporting its slowest first-half profit growth in nearly four years . Unfavourable first-half earnings also hit ZTE Corp hard. China's second-largest telecommunications equipment maker fell to a two-year low in Hong Kong and its lowest since August last year in Shenzhen after posting its first decline in preliminary first-half net profit since 2007.

* China Construction Bank Corp outperformed the broader market and its peers after hitting a two-year low at the open, on hopes that a potential stake sale by Bank of America Corp could remove an overhang that has pressured the stock all year. It currently trades at the lowest forward valuations since listing and a whopping 52 percent below its historical median forward multiples, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine. Part of the move up was a result of short-covering, a trader at an American brokerage said, adding that people could look to go long the stock while shorting Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd or Agricultural Bank of China Ltd heading into the expiry of BofA's lock-up expiry on August 29.

* Anhui Conch Cement lost more than 7 percent in Hong Kong and 1.5 percent in Shanghai after sources told Reuters on Wednesday China has cut its target for the construction of public homes by 20 percent to 8 million units for next year, tempering expectations for builders to support economic growth in coming months. The disparity in price movements could suggest investors in Shanghai were more optimistic about mainland markets than their peers in Hong Kong. One sign that investors in Shanghai are getting more optimistic about markets than their peers in Hong Kong is the rise of the Hang Seng A/H premium index , which measures the valuation differential between shares of Chinese companies listed in the two markets. The index hit a 14-month high and has risen steadily all month.

* HSBC Holdings Plc and Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing were the benchmark's top two drags. Trading resumed Thursday morning after the territory's exchange operator suspended trading in these stocks on Wednesday after hackers broke into the exchange's website, preventing investors from accessing company announcements made during the midday break. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)