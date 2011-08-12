(Corrects two-week loss milestone in paragraph 4, making it Jan. 2009 rather than Nov. 2009)

HONG KONG Aug 12 Hong Kong shares edged up on Friday as investors played into the China consumer story as a hedge against the prospect of slowing global growth after intense volatility knocked 6.33 percent off the Hang Seng benchmark this week.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.13 percent on the day to 19,620.01 points. The China Enterprise Index edged down 0.48 percent on the day and down 8.59 percent on the week to 10,452.6 points, its worst weekly loss since Nov. 2009.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.5 percent on the day to 2,593.2 points, rounding off the week down 1.3 percent, its fourth straight weekly loss but relatively outperforming Hong Kong and other Asian peers.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Jittery investors moved from global cyclical names to domestic consumer names amid the volatility this week with the Hang Seng slumping to its third-straight weekly loss and worst two-week slump since Jan. 2009. Hengan International Group Co , China's largest maker of sanitary napkins and a June addition to the Hang Seng, gained for the fifth-straight session, ending the week up more than 5 percent, way outpacing the more than 6 percent loss on the Hang Seng benchmark. By comparison, PetroChina Co Ltd has lost more than 9 percent this week.

* Li & Fung Ltd , another consumer name focused on the U.S. market as the manager of supply chains for retailers including Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp , climbed to a one-week high after reporting interim earnings that came in slightly above forecast.

* China Life Insurance surged almost 4 percent in Hong Kong on Friday after Credit Suisse upgraded both its A- and H-share listing from neutral to outperform. They noted China Life is trading at valuations at near all-time lows on several key metrics, pointing especially to its "materially lower...earnings volatility to equity markets...than what is generally perceived" since less than 15 percent of its assets are in equities. Its equity holdings are also not representative of the market and weighted to larger names.

WEEK AHEAD:

* Several first-half earnings announcements are expected, including ones from Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd on Monday, China Coal Energy Co Ltd and China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd on Tuesday and Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Ltd on Wednesday. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)