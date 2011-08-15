HONG KONG Aug 15 Hong Kong shares traded higher for a second-straight session on Monday as investors picked up beleaguered cyclicals, but low turnover suggested caution remained after the Hang Seng Index's worst fortnightly loss since January 2009.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 3.26 percent at 20,260.1, lifted by the China Enterprise Index , which closed up 4.7 percent at 10,944.17 points.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 1.3 percent at 2,626.77, led by banks on expectations that the central bank will slow the pace of monetary policy tightening.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* China's largest property insurer PICC Property & Casualty Co Ltd (PICC) surged more than 10 percent in volume almost double its 30-day average after it reported a near doubling in first-half earnings. Before Monday's gains, PICC had lost more than 13 percent since Aug. 4, hit by fears that liberalisation in the auto insurance sector could lead to the company being pushed out of business. PICC's gains lifted its China insurance peers. Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd surged almost 9 percent ahead of its first-half earnings announcement on Wednesday lifting the stock out of oversold levels on the charts, while China Life Insurance gained more than 6 percent.

* The China Enterprise Index of the top Hong Kong-listed Chinese companies, also known as H-shares, outperformed the broader market. Other cyclical names battered by the global selloff over the last fortnight also outperformed in strong volume, against overall turnover that was below the 20-day average for the first time in seven sessions. China Shipping Development Co Ltd gained more than 8 percent in volume more than twice its 30-day average. Anhui Conch Cement jumped more than 7 percent ahead of its earnings announcement later on Monday after markets close for the day. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)