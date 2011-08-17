HONG KONG Aug 17 Hong Kong shares gained on Wednesday after visiting Chinese Vice-Premier Li Keqiang announced an expansion of yuan-denominated investment options, but the cutting of early gains suggested the market remains fundamentally fragile.

The Hang Seng Index finished up 0.38 percent at 20,289.03 as turnover slumped to the lowest in two weeks. The Chinese Enterprises Index of top Hong Kong-listed Chinese companies ended down 0.1 percent at 10,936.11.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed off 0.26 percent at 2,601.26, weighed down by materials and energy issues as A-share turnover hit its lowest in nine sessions.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Chinese brokerages listed in Hong Kong were among the top percentage gainers after Vice-Premier Li announced in Hong Kong that foreign investors would be allowed to buy mainland securities using yuan, in addition to current dollar-denominated arrangements. People's Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan, also in Hong Kong, said conditions were "mature" for the launch of mainland exchange-traded fund (ETF) products based on Hong Kong-listed stocks. . Shenyin Wanguo (HK) Ltd surged 21.3 percent in more than 28 times its 30-day average volume. First Shanghai Investments Ltd jumped 22.2 percent in about 49 times its 30-day average volume.

* China Coal Energy Co Ltd was the top percentage gainer among Hang Seng components, gaining 6.9 percent in strong volume after reporting first-half earnings that largely exceeded the market consensus. Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note on Thursday that the results suggested the market "may be too bearish on China Coal", with their counterparts at Standard Chartered expecting to see other analysts upgrading their earnings estimates.

* CLP Holdings Ltd shares rose 2.4 percent in healthy volume as the utility company reported earnings in line with expectations, giving further evidence of the company's appeal as a safe bet during volatile markets. Investors have flocked to utility stocks as stable cash flows and earnings visibility make them easier to value, while their low correlation to the benchmark indexes mean they are less likely to get caught up in violent market moves. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)