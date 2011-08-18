(Corrects closing level for China Enterprises index)

HONG KONG Aug 18 Hong Kong shares ended lower on Thursday, dragged into the red by mainland China markets as spooked investors sold property-related stocks after Beijing announced details of a proposed extension of home purchase curbs for second- and third-tier cities.

The Hang Seng Index ended down 1.34 percent at 20,016.27, while the China Enterprises Index of top Hong Kong-listed Chinese companies slipped 1.99 percent to 10,718.46.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 1.61 percent at 2,559.47, dragged lower by property and cement issues as a rise in central bank bill yields sparked worries over a potential interest rate rise.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Chinese property names were among the top percentage losers on the Hang Seng Index, with Chinese Overseas Land & Investment Ltd and China Resources Land Ltd shedding 3.8 and 2.5 percent, respectively. Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd lost 4.1 percent, while Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd dropped 7.1 percent.

Official data on Thursday showed China's annual housing inflation quickened in July for a second straight month, keeping pressure on Beijing to rein in the red-hot property sector. Many economists have warned that a bursting of a property bubble is the biggest risk facing the world's second-largest economy in the medium to long term.

* Gains in Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) capped losses on the benchmark. It surged almost 7 percent in early trading after announcing joint venture talks with two mainland bourses. . HKEx ended the day up 3.6 percent after investors took profit in afternoon trade. volume was three times higher than its 30-day average, setting it apart from a market that remained otherwise fragile, with overall turnover staying below average. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)