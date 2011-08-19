HONG KONG Aug 19 Hong Kong shares faltered on Friday with more volatility expected in the near term after short-selling stayed at a high level, despite average turnover and longer term investors looking to enter the market after losses in August drove already attractive valuations even lower.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 3.08 percent on the day and 1.1 percent on the week at 19,399.92. The China Enterprises Index closed down 4.12 percent on the day and 1.7 percent on the week at 10,277.38.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.98 percent on the day and 2.3 percent on the week at 2,534.36, its fifth-straight weekly loss. Cement and energy names were among its top drags.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Short-selling remained high at more than 11 percent of total turnover by midday, suggesting that some market players were betting on further declines even after a 13.5 percent decline on the Hang Seng benchmark in August to date. With longer term investors looking to possibly enter the market in the near term, this could point to further volatility ahead.

* The Hang Seng Index recorded its steepest three-week drop since January 2009. If losses deepen next week, the benchmark could be set for its biggest monthly loss since the 2008 financial crisis, when it lost 22 percent in October of that year.

* The Hang Seng Index's top beta plays saw some of the bigger percentage losses as investors exited names with a high correlation to the benchmark indexes, meaning they are more likely to get caught up in violent market moves. Aluminium Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) dropped almost 8 percent, while Cosco Pacific Ltd was down 5.5 percent.

WEEK AHEAD:

* Several first-half earnings announcements are expected, including Angang Steel Co Ltd and Warren Buffett-backed BYD Co Ltd on Monday, and China Life Insurance Co Ltd on Tuesday. Bank of China Co Ltd is scheduled to report on Wednesday, with Agricultural Bank of China Ltd and Industrial Bank of China Lts expected on Thursday. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)