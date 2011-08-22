HONG KONG Aug 22 Hong Kong shares posted their first gain in four sessions on Monday, as a 2 percent advance by HSBC Holdings Plc in afternoon trade outweighed losses among Chinese companies that reported weak or even forecast-meeting results.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.45 percent at 19,486.87. The China Enterprises Index closed down 0.31 percent at 10,245.8.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.73 percent at 2,515.86 \, a 13-month closing low, with A-share turnover at its lowest in more than two weeks amid tighter liquidity as key money market rates rose.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* The retreat in August to date has taken the China Enterprises Index of top Hong Kong-listed Chinese companies, also known as H-shares, to valuations beneath lows seen at the trough of the 2008 financial crisis. Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd was the largest percentage loser among component stocks, after reporting weaker-than-expected first-half earnings. HSBC downgrading the stock to neutral from overweight, cutting its 2011 earnings-per-share forecast by 15 percent. Analysts suggest spooked investors could be pricing in a slowdown in China's economy, suggesting already attractive valuations could be driven even lower.

* China Construction Bank Corp , the world's No.2 bank by market capitalisation, was the Hang Seng Index's top drag, down 1.3 percent despite reporting a forecast-beating 31 percent rise in first-half earnings, helped by strong growth in financial advisory services. It is trading at 5.8 times forward 12-month earnings, the lowest-ever valuation for its H-shares in Hong Kong, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.

* Investors have been ignoring low valuations for months, chiefly because of concern that bad loans have likely gone to local government financing vehicles (LGFV), companies set up by city and provincial governments to pay for local real estate and infrastructure projects in the lending boom too offset the 2008 financial crisis. Signs that Beijing is worried about the situation have not helped. It has reclassified a third of local government debt as corporate debt, and sources told Reuters in May that the central government may step in. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)