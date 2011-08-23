HONG KONG Aug 23 Hong Kong shares gained for a second-straight session on Tuesday as oil counters surged on higher global oil prices, but turnover was below average with investors seen selling into the rally suggesting jitters remain.

The Hang Seng Index finished up 1.99 percent at 19,875.53. Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong outperformed, helping the China Enterprises Index jump 3.25 percent to 10,578.96 points.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.52 percent to 2,554.02, underpinned by strength in property and information technology-related names, but turnover barely exceeded 6 billion yuan, more than 20 percent below its 20-day average.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Oil giants CNOOC Ltd , China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) and PetroChina Co Ltd all gained in decent volumes on higher global oil prices as fighting in Libya continued and in anticipation of a fall in U.S. crude stockpiles.

Sinopec's more than 6 percent gain in twice its 30-day average volume stood out, helping the Hang Seng energy sub-index surge 3.37 percent on the day.

* Strong gains in defensive plays despite relatively high valuations hinted at the extent of caution in a fragile market bereft of positive cues after being battered by global growth fears for the last three weeks. Power Assets Holdings Ltd gained almost 3.8 percent in decent volume despite trading at 14 times forward 12-month earnings, 21 percent above its historical median, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.

* Investors punished companies that reported weak first-half earnings. Instant noodle and beverage maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp sank 8.5 percent after it reported on Tuesday that first-half profit rose 16 percent, slightly off forecasts, and expected to see pressure from rising costs continue for the year. . Warren Buffett-backed Chinese automaker, BYD Co Ltd plunged more than 14 percent to its lowest since May 2009 after the company warned it could post a third-quarter loss, triggering a raft of analyst downgrades. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)