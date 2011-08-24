HONG KONG Aug 24 Hong Kong shares slipped on Wednesday as investors dumped Chinese insurers, underscoring their reluctance to hold onto companies that post weak interim earnings in a fragile market environment.

The Hang Seng Index ended down 2.06 percent at 19,466.79. The China Enterprises Index of top Hong Kong-listed Chinese companies slumped 3.06 percent to 10,255.63.

The Shanghai Composite Index cut early gains to finish down 0.51 percent at 2,541.09, led by insurers as A-share turnover totalled 6.5 billion yuan, more than 16 percent less than its 20-day average.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Chinese insurers were hit hard. China Life Insurance Co Ltd , the world's largest insurer by market value, plunged 11.55 percent after reporting weaker-than-expected interim earnings late on Tuesday, hit by sluggish investment returns from mainland-listed A-shares. . Rival, Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd dropped 3.7 percent after a block deal of shares worth nearly $1 billion executed at Tuesday's close. A trader at a large Asian brokerage said 120 million Ping An shares, representing 3.8 percent of its listed shares, were sold at HK$64.85 each, adding to pressure on the insurance sector on Wednesday.

* Barring any major policy announcements, earnings from mainland companies look likely to take centre stage in the near term. Several Hang Seng Index components are expected to announce first-half earnings after the market close on Wednesday, including CNOOC Ltd , China Unicom Ltd and PetroChina Co Ltd .

* There was no respite for Warren Buffett-backed Chinese automaker BYD Co Ltd . It sank 8.3 percent, extending a 14 percent bleed on Tuesday after the company reported an 89 percent plunge in first-half net income and warned of a possible loss in the third quarter. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)