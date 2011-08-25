HONG KONG Aug 25 Hong Kong shares finished higher on Thursday, driven by several Chinese companies that reported forecast-beating interim earnings, but turnover stayed low, suggesting investors are still staying away despite a sharp drop in gold prices.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 1.47 percent at 19,752.48. The China Enterprises Index jumped 1.7 percent to 10,430.39.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 2.92 percent at 2,615.26, its best single-day performance in more than 10 months, as A-share turnover surged to its highest in more than two weeks.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Turnover on the Hong Kong bourse was weak. At about HK$65 billion, it was the lowest in more than three weeks. China Unicom alone, accounted for about HK$2 billion.

* China United Network Communications Ltd (Unicom) surged 12.3 percent in Hong Kong and 6.8 percent in Shanghai in about four times the respective 30-day average volumes after posting a smaller-than-expected first-half profit decline late on Wednesday. . The only operator in the mainland selling Apple's iPhone has been struggling to expand profit substantially because of heavy subsidies aimed at attracting a large user base at the expense of profitability. But Nomura analysts said the company had successfully lowered the retail prices of low-end smartphones to below 1,000 yuan, believing this could in turn benefit telecommunications equipment makers with China Unicom ties such as ZTE Corp and Lenovo Group Ltd , up 7.3 and 2.2 percent respectively. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)