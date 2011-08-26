HONG KONG Aug 26 Hong Kong shares sagged on Friday, with losses in high beta plays offsetting earnings-driven gains in Chinese banks as turnover sank to its lowest in a month ahead of a speech from U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index snapped a four-week losing streak but lost 0.86 percent on the day to end at 19,582.88 points. The China Enterprise Index lost 1.25 percent on the day to 10,299.58 points.

The Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.12 percent to 2,612.19 points, weighed by coal stocks. But the Shanghai benchmark was up 3.07 percent on the week, snapping a five-week losing streak.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Turnover sank to its lowest levels since July 25 as investors declined to return to the market in a big way with lingering uncertainties globally, with less than half of Hang Seng component stocks exceeding their 30-day average volume on the day. Opinions remain divided on whether Bernanke will announce another round of asset purchases, with some investors hopeful after the Fed's second round of stimulus last August set the stage for an over 20 percent rally in the Hang Seng index to a two-year high in November 2010. It has since lost 21 percent.

* Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) was the top boost to the Hang Seng, gaining 1.44 percent after reporting a record first-half profit on better pricing power for loans. Market players remain concerned about the sustainability of such outperformance even as the ICBC's president shrugged off concerns that the massive lending to local government financing vehicles in 2008 and 2009 could turn sour. That has been a major overhang on the stock despite trading at 6.23 times forward 12-month earnings, nearly 46 percent below its historical median, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)