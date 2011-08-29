HONG KONG Aug 29 Hong Kong shares rose on Monday, boosted by earnings-driven gains in oil producers that offset weakness in small and mid-cap banks following Beijing's latest move to further contain money supply.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 1.44 percent at 19,865.11. The China Enterprises Index of top Hong Kong-listed Chinese companies outperformed, gaining 2.06 percent to 10,511.87.

The Shanghai Composite Index sank 1.37 percent to 2,576.41, underperforming other markets in Asia, with banks the biggest drags in lacklustre A-share turnover.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Turnover in Hong Kong neared a seven-month low, pointing to lingering caution despite comments by United States Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke stressing the Fed would consider what more it could do to boost growth in the world's largest economy.

* Earnings underpinned the biggest moves on the Hang Seng Index. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) surged by as much as 8 percent in strong volume, ending up 6.7 percent after reporting a forecast-beating 12 percent rise in first-half profit.

* Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) slipped almost 6 percent in Hong Kong and about 2 percent in Shanghai after the mainland's top aluminium producer reported earnings that fell short of forecasts.

* Reuters reported late last week that Beijing had ordered banks to include margin deposits in required reserves. The bigger banks, which according to a Nomura report have the lowest margin deposit exposure, mostly gained, but their small and mid-sized rivals suffered. China Citic Bank Corp Ltd shed almost 3 percent, while China Minsheng Banking Corp lost 6 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)