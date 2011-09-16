HONG KONG, Sept 16 Hong Kong shares finished higher on Friday, led by cyclicals, in anticipation of more concerted action in Europe to address the debt crisis, but the uptick came in lacklustre turnover that has characterised moves for much of this week.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 1.43 percent on the day but down 2.07 percent on the week at 19,455.31. The China Enterprises Index traded up 1.97 percent on the day but down 2.09 percent on the week at 10,249.2.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.13 percent at 2,482.34, led by financial and energy names that were the biggest drags in the previous session. The Shanghai benchmark ended down 0.6 percent on the week.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Cyclicals led gains on the day as outperforming defensive issues lost. Market watchers said some investors could be betting on more concerted action in Europe after the world's major central banks moved in tandem to boost funding for European banks. The top beta plays saw some of the bigger gains on the day. China Coal Energy Co Ltd was up 2.6 percent, while footwear retailer Belle International Holdings Ltd gained 3.6 percent. Top performing China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd , up more than 50 percent in 2011 to date, declined 2.3 percent.

* Esprit Holdings Ltd slumped 19 percent in volume more than 11 times its 30-day average, following a 17 percent decline in the previous session after posting a worse-than-expected 98 percent decline in full-year net profit. The stock sank to its lowest since October 2002 as investors unloaded long positions on the Europe-focused fashion retailer despite the company unveiling a series of measures to restructure its business and spend millions of dollars to revive its brand -- which it said had "lost its soul".

WEEK AHEAD:

* Investors will be looking for cues from several events in the United States next week, including the widely anticipated two-day United States Federal Reserve meeting and President Barack Obama's speech on deficits.

* The HSCB China flash purchasing managers index (PMI)for September, which would offer early signs whether the world's second largest economy is slowing more than expected, is expected on Sept. 22. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)