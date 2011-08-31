HONG KONG Aug 31 Hong Kong shares posted their worst month since the 2008 financial crisis despite a third session of gains on Wednesday, but thin overall turnover continued to point to a lack of conviction in the rally.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 1.64 percent at 20,534.85. The China Enterprises Index gained 1.83 percent to finish at 10,943.29.

The Shanghai Composite Index cut early losses to edge up 0.03 percent at 2,567.34 as A-share turnover sank to a two-month low, with gains in liquor makers helping pare losses in steel stocks.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* The Hang Seng Index has rebounded more than 6 percent from its August low, but market watchers are not convinced the rebound will be sustained, with analysts only beginning to alter their earnings outlooks. The Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday that total first-half net profit for listed Chinese companies rose at a slower pace compared with the same period last year.

* Retailers with a sizeable European businesses were boosted by data on Wednesday showing German retail sales held steady in July in real terms, bettering expectations. Prada SpA and Esprit Holdings Ltd saw strong gains, helping them stand out against broader turnover on the Hong Kong bourse that remained lacklustre. Esprit, up 5.3 percent, was the top percentage gainer among Hang Seng components.

DAY AHEAD:

* China is expected to release its Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) figures for August on Thursday. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)