HONG KONG, Sept 1 Hong Kong shares edged higher for a fourth straight session on Thursday, led by beaten-down cyclicals, but retreated from their intraday high after hitting a key resistance level expected to cap recovery in the near term.

The Hang Seng Index finished up 0.25 percent at 20,585.33. The China Enterprises Index lost 0.19 percent to close at 10,922.53.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.44 percent at 2,556.04, with A-share turnover at the lowest this year as expectations of more possible monetary tightening lingered.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* The Hang Seng Index rose as much as 1.45 percent intraday, returning to levels last seen on Aug. 5. at about 21,000, but retreated in afternoon trade. 21,000 is the lower end of the downside gap that formed after the global selloff knocked more than 4 percent off the benchmark and is seen as offering near-term resistance.

* Tracking this intraday retreat were beaten down cyclicals. Aluminium Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) , the third biggest beta play among Hang Seng components, was up 6.73 percent at midday, but finished up 3.08 percent. Chalco did not track the rebound on the Hang Seng Index in the second half of August, dragged lower primarily by weaker-than-expected first-half earnings, losing more than 22 percent on the month. The Hang Seng Index, by comparison, lost 8.5 percent.

* China Mobile Ltd , the second-biggest component on the benchmark index, could extend its outperformance should the index breach resistance. Despite nearing a 10-month high after gains of more than 1 percent on the day and 1.3 percent in August, it is not constrained by a downside gap on the charts seen for the benchmark or its biggest weight, HSBC Holdings Plc . (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)