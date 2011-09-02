HONG KONG, Sept 2 Hong Kong shares snapped a four-day winning streak on Friday, as the Hang Seng Index slipped further below 21,000, a level proving a tough ceiling with investors cautious ahead of U.S. employment data later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index ended down 1.81 percent on the day at 20,212.91, but gained 3.21 percent on the week. The China Enterprises Index closed down 2.36 percent at 10,664.45.

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 1.09 percent on the day to finish at 2,528.28 as A-share turnover sank to its lowest in nearly 14 months. The index has shed 3.21 percent this week, its fourth weekly loss in five.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Market watchers said they expected more volatility next week, with gains on the Hang Seng index capped at about 21,000 as investors await more clues from economic data from China, including August inflation figures, on Sept. 9 and a speech by U.S. President Barack Obama on Sept. 8. Analysts said it would likely require a policy development lifting the economy in the United States, Europe or China for the rally from August lows to break above 21,000

* The biggest constituent stocks on the Hang Seng also saw their own rallies stall on Friday. HSBC Holdings Plc , with a 14.2 percent weight on the Hang Seng, lost 0.37 percent on the day, remaining near a two-year low. Problems in Europe are unlikely to lift the continent's largest bank much higher than its current levels.

Esprit Holdings Ltd saw its worst single-day performance in two years after the Europe-focused clothing retailer warned late on Thursday of a sharp drop in full-year profit due to one-off restructuring costs. It plunged by more than 10 percent, hitting its lowest in about three weeks, topping losses in Hong Kong and the top drag on the Hang Seng benchmark.