HONG KONG, Sept 5 CNOOC Ltd led Hong Kong shares lower for a second straight session on Monday as investors offloaded risky assets after dismal U.S. jobs data on Friday renewed fears that the world's largest economy could be slipping into recession.

The Hang Seng Index finished down 2.95 percent at 19,616.4. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong finished down 3.43 percent at 10,299.17.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished down 1.96 percent at 2,478.74, the lowest since July last year with A-share turnover nearing a 14-month low as money supply diminished. Banks starting deposit payments the central bank announced on Aug. 26.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* CNOOC Ltd slumped almost 8.9 percent in volume almost three times its 30-day average after the company said production would be hit by a government-ordered suspension of operations at the nation's largest offshore oil field. Production was earlier suspended at its Bohai Bay oil field.

China's top offshore energy producer was the top percentage loser among Hang Seng Index components and its top drag for a second-straight session on Monday. The decline means CNOOC has erased the majority of its gains from a low on Aug. 9. It gained about 9 percent in the first four days last week, leading the rally on the Hang Seng Index, before slumping more than 3 percent on Friday as the benchmark met stiff resistance at 21,000.

* The rise in the last two sessions of the Hang Seng A/H premium index , which measures the valuation differential between shares of Chinese companies with listings in both markets, coincided with the stalling of a rally in Hong Kong amid lingering weakness in global markets that tended to affect the H-share listings more. This suggests the mainland A-share market, which limits the participation of foreign investors, could outperform relative to its H-share peers. For instance, China's largest bank by market capitalisation, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd lost 0.49 percent in Shanghai, but stumbled almost 4.69 percent in Hong Kong. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)