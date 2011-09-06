HONG KONG, Sept 6 Hong Kong shares ended slightly higher on Tuesday as a late short-covering rally helped snap a two-session losing streak, led by Esprit Holdings Ltd and utilities, but turnover remained below average, pointing to lingering caution.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.48 percent to close at 19,710.5. The China Enterprises Index firmed 0.46 percent to 10,347.04.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished down 0.33 percent at 2,470.52, its lowest since July 2010 as A-share turnover sunk to a fresh 14-month low.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* A Hong Kong-based derivatives trader at a European bank said a bout of buying in Hang Seng Index futures HSIc1 just as European stocks turned positive sparked short-covering in Chinese banks and other issues such as Li & Fung Ltd that had seen heavy short-selling in the previous session.

* HSBC Holdings Plc , Europe's largest bank and the single largest Hang Seng component with a 14.2 percent weighting, sank as much as 2.8 percent to its lowest since July 2009, breaking below HK$65 -- a level that has served as support for much of the last fortnight and is now seen as near-term resistance. It finished down 1.8 percent after the late short-covering rally. HSBC has lost almost 5 percent in the last four sessions.

* Defensive stocks saw strong interest, suggesting investors remained cautious. Power Assets Holdings Ltd , CLP Holdings Ltd and Hong Kong and China Gas Co Ltd tracked losses on the broader market in the last few sessions, but gained on Tuesday. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)