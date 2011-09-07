HONG KONG, Sept 7 Hong Kong shares rose on Wednesday, but weak turnover suggested the rally led by some beaten-down Chinese oil and banking stocks and supported by short-covering, is unlikely to sustain.

The Hang Seng Index gained 1.71 percent to finish at 20,048.00 points, while the China Enterprise Index of the top Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong gained 1.91 percent to finish at 10,544.86 points.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished up 1.84 percent at 2,516.09 points, snapping a four-session losing streak and lifting the benchmark off oversold levels on the charts even though A-share turnover stayed thin.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Cyclical names, among the most battered in the last few sessions, led gains. Chinese oil giants, PetroChina Co Ltd and CNOOC Ltd were among the top Hang Seng boosts, up 3.1 and 2.3 percent, respectively. CNOOC shares have fallen almost 11 percent since hitting their highest in a month last Thursday. The company said on Monday that production would be hit by a government-ordered suspension of operations at the nation's largest offshore oil field. Short selling in the stock exceeded 10 percent of its total volume in the three sessions before Wednesday, but dipped to 1.6 percent on the day.

* HSBC Holdings Plc , Europe's largest bank and the biggest Hang Seng component with a 14.2 percent weight, eeked 0.8 percent gains on the day but remained under HK$65 -- a support level it dipped below on Tuesday to sink to its lowest since July 2009 and is now seen as near-term resistance. Short selling volume in the stock on Wednesday hovered around 8 percent of its total volume, a marked decrease from the last three sessions, where short selling accounted for more than 20 percent of its daily volume. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)