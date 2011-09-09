HONG KONG, Sept 9 Hong Kong shares eased on Friday, unable to hold the morning's gains for a second session as investors continued to sell into rallies and pare back positions ahead of holidays, sending the benchmark to a loss for the week.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.23 percent at 19,866.63. Turnover, at HK$49.6 billion ($6.4 billion), was the quietest full-day trading volume seen all year.

The China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland companies closed down 0.3 percent.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite close little changed, but was down 1.2 percent on the week after August inflation data came in largely within expectations.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Turnover on the Hong Kong exchange slumped ahead of a holiday week. Only 2 of the 46 stocks comprising the Hang Seng index traded above their average 30-day traded volume. Trading activity has trailed off through the week, a worrying sign for Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd , which still depends on commissions from trading for much of its revenue. Expectations that trading will pick up after a slow August have not yet come through, keeping HKEx's share price muted. The stock is down 14 percent this quarter.

* China Life Insurance Co Ltd recovered after a trading error in the previous session as short-sellers covered their bets, lifting the counter 2.8 percent on the day. Sun Hung Kai & Co Ltd , the broker responsible for erroneously putting through a large bid late on Thursday, was able to sell down its shares with some talk that a large U.S. bank had taken up the majority of the shares Sun Hung Kai had to offload. Its own shares closed up 3.3 percent.

* Belle International Holdings Ltd remained on the back foot a day after suffering its worst single-day drop since becoming a constituent of the Hang Seng Index last August. The management's move to offload $470 million worth of shares at a discount inspired little confidence among investors, ending down 1.9 percent. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)