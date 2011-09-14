HONG KONG, Sept 14 Hong Kong stocks reversed early losses to end slightly higher on Wednesday, with some outperformers hit by profit-taking as funds sought to lock in gains in an increasingly bearish market.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.08 percent at 19,045.44. The China Enterprises Index closed up 0.01 percent at 9,968.86.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.55 percent at 2,484.83 after sinking to a 14-month trough in early trade. A-share turnover lingered at a low level comparable with much of the last fortnight.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* The Hang Seng Index slumped to its lowest intraday level in more than two years, below the low recorded on Aug. 9 in early trade. It eventually finished above this level, paring losses after European stock futures opened higher in afternoon trade.

* Insurers and Macau casino counters, sectors that had held up this year, joined cyclical sectors such as materials in the leg-down on Wednesday, suggesting skittish investors were looking to protect gains where they could as turnover surged to its highest in more than two weeks.

* AIA Group Ltd , the top drag on the Hang Seng benchmark, sank 4.5 percent to its lowest since March. The stock is still up more than 8 percent on the year to date, compared with the Hang Seng, which is down more than 17 percent.

* MGM China Holdings Ltd led losses among its Macau casino peers, shedding 3.7 percent in twice its 30-day average volume. It is still up more than 12 percent this year. Sands China Ltd and Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd each lost almost 2 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)