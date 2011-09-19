(Corrects first line to say the close was a 26-month low, not 25)

HONG KONG, Sept 19 Hong Kong shares finished at a 26-month low on Monday as heavy losses for Esprit Holdings Ltd and China Coal Energy Co Ltd led the Hang Seng Index below its May 2010 trough, with turnover nearing a seven-month low.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 2.76 percent at 18,917.95. The China Enterprises Index was down 3.73 percent at 9,866.97.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 1.79 percent at 2,437.79, breaking below its Aug. 9 trough to hit a 14-month low as A-share turnover slumped.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Monday's losses in thin turnover took the main indexes to new lows. The Hang Seng Index breached the previous support, seen at its May 2010 trough at about 18,971, sinking to the lowest since July 2009. The China Enterprises Index closed at its lowest since June 2009.

* Trading in shares of China Coal Energy Co Ltd was suspended in Hong Kong on Monday after its shares tumbled 17 percent in more than twice the 30-day average volume. It sank to the lowest since July 2009 after Beijing ordered its parent to suspend all mining operations in Shanxi province after a deadly accident. The temporary mine closures for parent China National Coal Group, the country's second-largest coal producer, could last about two weeks and lead to a production loss of about 3 million tonnes, in turn hitting the company's 2011 earnings, analysts at UOB-Kay Hian said in a report.

* Europe-focused retailer Esprit plunged 20 percent, poised for its worst three-session performance after posting a worse-than-expected 98 percent decline in full-year net profit. Esprit has lost more than 46 percent of its market value since Wednesday to its most oversold level on the charts, with its 14-day relative strength index value below 10 for the first time. A reading below 30 indicates a stock is technically oversold, while a value above 70 indicates a stock is technically overbought. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)