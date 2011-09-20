HONG KONG, Sept 20 Hong Kong shares inched higher on Tuesday in lackluster turnover, led by defensive issues that have outperformed as weak market sentiment has shaved 18 percent off the Hang Seng Index in the year to date.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.51 percent at 19,014.8. The China Enterprises Index ended up 0.5 percent at 9,916.23.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.41 percent at 2,447.76 as gains in battered financials lifted the benchmark from oversold levels on the charts, but A-share turnover sank to its lowest in 2011 to date.

HIGHLIGHTS

* Strength in defensives underpinned gains, with China Mobile Ltd , CLP Holdings Ltd and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd leading the Hang Seng Index. Market watchers said some investors preferred telecommunications names to utilities because of better returns.

* Unicom, the mainland's second-largest mobile operator, gained 3.9 percent after reporting a 9.3 percent increase in its 3G subscriber base in August from July. Credit Suisse analysts said in a report that the improvement came on the back of an improved supply of smartphones costing below 1,000 yuan ($157) into the mainland market. Unicom's more than 55 percent gains in 2011 to date has made it among the top performers on the Hang Seng Index, but it is trading at 31 times its forward 12-month earnings, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine, suggesting the trade might be getting a bit crowded.

* Short-selling interest in the stock suggests as much, accounting for at least 20 percent of volume on all but one day this month. "The bulls are still excited about data potential, while the bears continue to question valuations and earnings risks," Nomura said in a report on Monday. "Overall, not many investors looking to add at current levels." (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)