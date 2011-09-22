HONG KONG, Sept 22 Hong Kong shares tumbled on Thursday, dragged lower by mainland energy and property counters as investors reacted to different policy signals from Beijing and as turnover surged to the highest in more than three weeks.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 4.85 percent at 17,911.95, while the China Enterprises Index closed down 6.31 percent at 9,202.7.

The Shanghai Composite Index slumped 2.78 percent to 2,443.06, weighed by large-cap energy issues as A-share turnover declined from Wednesday's high but hit the second-highest in a month.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Thursday's decline left the Hang Seng Index in a gap on the charts that formed between the high on July 14, 2009 at about 17,896 and the low on July 15, 2009 at about 18,030. This gap is seen offering near-term support, with the next support seen at about 17,878. This is the 50 percent retracement of the rise from the cyclical troughs in October 2008 to its peak in November 2010.

* Chinese property developers extended losses after Reuters reported that China's banking regulator had ordered trust companies to report on their exposure to the parent and units of Greentown China Holdings Ltd , which ended down 16.2 percent in more than three times its 30-day average volume. Analysts attributed the selloff partially to the probe report on Greentown, which fuelled concern about a broad crackdown on trust financing -- a key fundraising channel for Chinese property companies -- and sparked expectations of more tightening by regulators to rein in China's real estate market.

* Mainland energy counters were also hit after Premier Wen Jiabao decided at a state council meeting on Wednesday to impose a tax on resource producers based on the value and volume of their output, according to statement on the Chinese central government's website. China Coal Energy Co Ltd and Aluminium Corporation of China Ltd both dived more than 9 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)