HONG KONG, Sept 23 Hong Kong shares finished lower on Friday in their worst week since October 2008 as investors sold materials stocks, cutting riskier holdings amid escalating fears of a global recession and as turnover surged to the highest in more than a month.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.36 percent on the day and 9.18 percent on the week at 17,668.83. The China Enterprises Index ended down 1.84 percent on the day and 11.87 percent on the week at 9,033.09.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.41 percent on the day and 1.98 percent on the week at 2,433.16, but off intraday lows after gains in energy issues cut losses in materials counters.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Materials were the standout underperformers on the day. Amid growing fears that the United States will slip into recession, investors shorted top beta plays. Short-selling accounted for almost 18 percent of total turnover for Citic Pacific Ltd on Friday, according to data from the Hong Kong stock exchange. Citic, a mainland steel producer, lost 5.7 percent, sinking to the lowest since April 2009 in early trade. The stock is down more than 38 percent on the quarter.

* Short-covering by market players who shorted property names limited losses on the day. China property developers, already under pressure for much of this quarter, slumped further on Thursday after mainland regulators clamped down on trust companies, requiring them to declare their exposure to Hong Kong-listed property developer Greentown China Holdings Ltd . . Among the top Hang Seng losers on Thursday, China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd rose 2.6 percent and China Resources Land Ltd gained 3.9 percent.

* Chinese insurers with their own trust companies, such as Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd , were hit hard. Ping An lost 6.3 percent in the highest volume in a month, sinking to its lowest since May 2009. It is down more than 17 percent this week, its worst week since the 2008 financial crisis.

WEEK AHEAD:

* China is expected to release official PMI data for September on Oct. 1.

* A slew of economic data from the United States, including new home sales on Sept. 26 and consumer confidence on Sept. 27, could offer investors more clues on the direction of the world's biggest economy. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)