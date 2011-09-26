HONG KONG, Sept 26 Hong Kong shares lost for a fourth-straight session on Monday, slumping to the lowest in more than two years, dragged down by Chinese financials and Hong Kong property stocks as turnover stayed above average for a third-straight session.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.48 percent at 17,407.8. The China Enterprises Index closed down 3.3 percent at 8,735.4.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 1.64 percent at 2,393.18, a 14-month low, dragged by financial names in A-share turnover that declined for a third-straight session.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd , the mainland's second-largest insurer, slumped 13.7 percent in more than three times its 30-day average volume, to the lowest since March 2009. It was Ping An's worst single-day performance since the 2008 financial crisis, extending its loss on the year to date to just over 50 percent. Some dealers said foreign funds were selling off their long positions in preparation for redemptions in their home countries.

* The Ping An selloff dragged down mainland insurance peers, including PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd , down 6.4 percent, and China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd , 8.5 percent lower.

* Swire Pacific Ltd , a Hong Kong conglomerate with a property business, lost 4.8 percent after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from buy to neutral on Monday, saying the company's attempt to spin off its property business would widen its net asset value (NAV) discount. Separately, Bank of America-Merrill Lynch downgraded its outlook for Hong Kong property from neutral to underperform as the global economy slows and amid signs that the office rental market has peaked.

* Meat producer China Yurun Food Group Ltd plunged more than 30 percent to the lowest in nearly three years after the company warned of a lower quarterly profit, the latest in a spate of negative news to hammer the stock. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)