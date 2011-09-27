(Corrects first paragraph to show best single-day performance in 2-1/2 years, not one year)

HONG KONG, Sept 27 Hong Kong shares snapped a four-day losing run on Tuesday as the best single-day performance in 2-1/2 years lifted the Hang Seng Index out of technically oversold conditions, but turnover declined for a second straight session.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 4.15 percent at 18,130.55. The China Enterprises Index of top Hong Kong-listed Chinese companies outperformed, finishing up 6.4 percent at 9,294.22.

The Shanghai Composite Index snapped a three-day decline, ending up 0.91 percent at 2,415.05, boosted by financial and energy counters as A-share turnover sank to the lowest in the last five sessions.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Tuesday's gains lifted the Hang Seng Index off a 26-month closing low. In the near term, technical resistance is seen at around 18,296, the bottom end of a downside gap that opened between the intraday low on Sept. 21 and the opening high on Sept. 22. This gap is one of at least three that formed in September after the Hang Seng Index lost almost 13 percent this month.

* Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd was among the top percentage gainers among Hang Seng components. It jumped 10.1 percent after plunging 14 percent on Monday, triggered in part by foreign funds pulling money out of the company to bring back home as well as concern about its possible exposure to Hong Kong and China real estate trusts. . Ping An shares in Hong Kong have lost almost half their value so far this year, pushing multiples to the lowest since mid-2004. The stock trades at 10.4 times forward 12-month earnings compared with a historical median valuation of 24 times.

* Materials names also saw strong gains. Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd jumped 17.3 percent in more than twice its 30-day average volume after sinking to the lowest since July 2009 on Monday. Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) gained 6.7 percent. In a report on Tuesday, Goldman Sachs reiterated a buy rating on Jiangxi Copper based on its analysis implying a 29 percent upside to its share price. In the same report, Goldman analysts also assigned a buy rating on Chalco, saying their base scenario suggested a 68 percent upside potential for the stock on a 12-month basis. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)