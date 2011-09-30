HONG KONG, Sept 30 Hong Kong shares slumped on Friday, closing out its worst quarter in a decade, after long-only funds sold off mainland financial and developer stocks on fears the Chinese economy could be adversely affected by its informal lending sector.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 2.3 percent at 17,592.4 points, while the China Enterprise Index finished down 3.9 percent at 8,917.4 points.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.3 percent at 2,359.2 points, its lowest level in 2-1/2 years, as investors dumped financial and export-related stocks ahead of the week-long National Day holiday that extends through next week.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* With Hong Kong markets shut on Thursday by Typhoon Nesat, a Credit Suisse strategy report released late on Wednesday became a focal point, renewing fears that any property market correction in China could trigger problems for banks and affect other parts of the Chinese economy.

* Estimating informal lending in the mainland at about 4 trillion yuan ($625.2 billion), Credit Suisse analysts warned this shadow banking system could potentially be more damaging than the local government debt situation.

* Market watchers said fragile sentiment played a role in long-only and mutual funds liquidating positions in mainland banks, developers and even Macau gaming stocks - sectors cited in the Credit Suisse report.

* China Minsheng Bank , China Merchants Bank and Agricultural Bank of China led percentage losses among mainland banks. Minsheng Bank, cited in the same report as having more exposure to trust finance and lending to small and medium enterprises in the mainland, was among the top percentage losers among Chinese banks, slumping over 10 percent at one stage, sinking to an all-time low.

* Evergrande Real Estate Co Ltd slumped 17 percent, its worst day ever, to sink to its lowest since August 2010, hit by fears that its September sales could come in worse than expected and continued worries about high debt levels. Evergrande led its mainland property peers down on a bleak day for Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong, with Agile Property down 14 percent and China Resources Land down 8.5 percent.

WEEK AHEAD:

* China releases its official purchasing managers' index (PMI) data for September on Saturday, ahead of a week-long National Day holiday next week in the mainland. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Ken Wills)